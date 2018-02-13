Woman busted with 6.5 ounces of meth in Moose Jaw
A A
Moose Jaw police has arrested a woman after they seized 6.5 ounces of meth.
Officers executed an arrest warrant on the female in the Sunningdale area of Moose Jaw where they found 6.5 ounces of meth, which has a street value of around $19,000.
The female was charged with several breaches of a court order as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.