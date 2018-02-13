Crime
February 13, 2018 4:15 pm

Woman busted with 6.5 ounces of meth in Moose Jaw

By Web Producer  Global News

Moose Jaw police has arrested a woman after they seized 6.5 ounces of meth.

Officers executed an arrest warrant on the female in the Sunningdale area of Moose Jaw where they found 6.5 ounces of meth, which has a street value of around $19,000.

The female was charged with several breaches of a court order as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking.

