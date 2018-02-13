Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign Ted Laurent, Larry Dean and Nick Shortill

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed a trio of players ahead of the CFL’s free agent deadline at noon today.

Defensive tackle Ted Laurent has signed on to two-year contract. The Powder Springs, Ga., native finished up the season with 13 defensive tackles, four quarterback sacks, five quarterback pressures one tackle for loss and one forced fumble in 12 starts.

The two-time CFL All-Star has appeared in 110 games since his debut with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2011.

The Tiger-Cats struck a one-year deal with international linebacker Larry Dean. He earned East Division All-Star honours last season, and was named Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

He had 96 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, three quarterback sacks, eight quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five pass knock downs and one tackle for loss in 18 games in 2017 with the Tiger-Cats.

The Tiger-Cats resigned national linebacker Nick Shortill for a two-year contract. He played 10 games with the team in 2017.

Shortill had seven defensive tackles and 14 special teams tackles.

Hamilton acquired the 6-foot-2, 227-pound native from the Montreal Alouettes on Feb. 12, 2017, in exchange for linebacker Frederic Plesius.

In 45 career CFL games with the Alouettes and Tiger-Cats, Shortill has accumulated 29 defensive tackles and 43 special teams tackles.

The McMaster University product was drafted by Montreal 13th overall (second round) in the 2015 CFL Draft.