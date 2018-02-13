Unattended candle causes Kelowna duplex fire

Several Kelowna residents are looking for another place to stay after being burned out of their home overnight.

The fire happened shortly after midnight Monday at a duplex in the 1300 block of Bernard Avenue.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting five metres from the second floor of the structure.

“Fire crews battled the flames from the exterior to quickly contain and knock down the fire and a second hose line inside to knock down hot spots,” Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens said in a news release.

“Unfortunately extensive fire damage did extended to the interior second floor of the home and into the roof/attic space,” he said.

One person was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire displaced nine adults, one child, a cat and dog.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be an unattended candle.