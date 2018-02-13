$1.1M invested into Saskatoon Industry-Education Council to teach digital skills

Teachers and students in the Saskatoon area are getting the chance to develop their coding and digital skills.

Students had the chance to play with robots on Monday as the Saskatoon Industry-Education Council announced it is bringing coding and robotics education to 15,000 students over the next 13 months.

“Our workforce people are saying to us, we need to have people know about digital literacy and coding,” Janet Uchacz-Hart, executive director of the council, said.

“It’s going to be the wave of the future and we want to prepare our young people and this is how we’re doing it.”

This is thanks to a $1,136,897 investment from the Canadian government.

The funding will also provide 750 teachers with the tools needed to educate youth on these skills.

Government officials said they are investing in young Canadians to provide them with the digital skills needed for the middle-class jobs of tomorrow.

Across the country, $50 million is being invested over two years through the federal program “CanCode” to help students from kindergarten to Grade 12 learn coding and other digital skills.