February 13, 2018 8:33 am

Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 4 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

By and Global News

John Morris (R) celebrates with teammate Kaitlyn Lawes (L) of Canada during their Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game against Switzerland at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, 13 February 2018.

EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
It was a slow start but a big finish to Day 4 of the 2018 Winter Olympics with most of the medal chances for Canada happening late in the day.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Curling gold


John Morris (R) celebrates with teammate Kaitlyn Lawes (L) of Canada after winning the gold medal against Switzerland during the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game at the Winter Olympic Games 2018.

Canadians Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris took home the gold in mixed doubles curling, handily defeating the Swiss pair 10-3. Lawes and Morris dominated the match from the start, never letting the Swiss pull ahead. It was over in just six ends.

READ MORE: Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris win gold in curling mixed doubles

Bronze at the short track

From left, Arianna Fontana of Italy leads Kim Boutin of Canada, Choi Minjeong of South Korea and Elise Christie of Britain during the ladies’ 500 meters short track speedskating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Kim Boutin won bronze in the women’s short track 500-metre race. She had actually come in fourth, but was bumped up after a South Korean competitor was disqualified.

READ MORE: Canada’s Kim Boutin wins Olympic short track bronze

Canada’s first-ever Olympic luge medal

Canadian luger Alex Gough, of Calgary, reacts after her first run in the women’s luge at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alex Gough, from Calgary, won bronze in women’s luge. As always, only fractions of a second separated the competitors. Over four runs, she finished only 0.412 seconds behind the gold medal winner, Natalie Geisenberger of Germany. This is the first-ever Olympic medal in luge for Canada.

Other events

Canada’s Derek Livingston reacts after his first run of the men’s halfpipe qualification round at the – Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 13, 2018.

Reuters/Issei Kato

Derek Livingston, Canada’s lone snowboarder in the men’s halfpipe event, failed to qualify for the finals after finishing 17th overall with a score of 71.25. Shaun White, of the United States, claimed top spot for the finals with a score of 98.50. Australia’s Scott James qualified second with a score of 96.75 and Japan’s Ayumu Hirano rounded out the top three with a score of 95.25.

Canada’s Broderick Thompson competes in the downhill portion of the men’s Alpine combined at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 13, 2018.

Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

In Alpine skiing, four Canadians were competing in the men’s combined event. Jack Crawford, Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Broderick Thompson, and Benjamin Thomsen did not place in the top 20 of the dual event.

Short track speed skater Marianne St-Gelais suffered a disappointment in the quarterfinal of the 500-metre, taking a penalty and not advancing to the semis. Canada’s Samuel Girard and Charles Hamelin advanced in the men’s 1000-metre short track race. Teammate Charle Cournoyer did not.

