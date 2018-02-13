Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 4 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

It was a slow start but a big finish to Day 4 of the 2018 Winter Olympics with most of the medal chances for Canada happening late in the day.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Curling gold



John Morris (R) celebrates with teammate Kaitlyn Lawes (L) of Canada after winning the gold medal against Switzerland during the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game at the Winter Olympic Games 2018.

Canadians Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris took home the gold in mixed doubles curling, handily defeating the Swiss pair 10-3. Lawes and Morris dominated the match from the start, never letting the Swiss pull ahead. It was over in just six ends.

Bronze at the short track

Kim Boutin won bronze in the women’s short track 500-metre race. She had actually come in fourth, but was bumped up after a South Korean competitor was disqualified.

Canada’s first-ever Olympic luge medal

Alex Gough, from Calgary, won bronze in women’s luge. As always, only fractions of a second separated the competitors. Over four runs, she finished only 0.412 seconds behind the gold medal winner, Natalie Geisenberger of Germany. This is the first-ever Olympic medal in luge for Canada.

Other events

Derek Livingston, Canada’s lone snowboarder in the men’s halfpipe event, failed to qualify for the finals after finishing 17th overall with a score of 71.25. Shaun White, of the United States, claimed top spot for the finals with a score of 98.50. Australia’s Scott James qualified second with a score of 96.75 and Japan’s Ayumu Hirano rounded out the top three with a score of 95.25.

In Alpine skiing, four Canadians were competing in the men’s combined event. Jack Crawford, Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Broderick Thompson, and Benjamin Thomsen did not place in the top 20 of the dual event.

Short track speed skater Marianne St-Gelais suffered a disappointment in the quarterfinal of the 500-metre, taking a penalty and not advancing to the semis. Canada’s Samuel Girard and Charles Hamelin advanced in the men’s 1000-metre short track race. Teammate Charle Cournoyer did not.