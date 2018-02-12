Couple’s life possessions sink into Gulf of Mexico along with dream boat

A Colorado couple sold nearly everything they owned in order to buy a sailboat to sail around the Caribbean.

Nikki Walsh and Tanner Broadwell say they lived on the boat for year before departing on their first journey in Florida.

After setting sail for two days, the couple’s boat crashed into a “submerged object” and quickly sank.

“It was scary. It was really scary, because the waves were tossing our boat from (side-to-side),” Walsh told CBS Denver.

“We began to sink, called sea tow, and (lost) everything we had,” Broadwell said. “It was really dramatic. All the things we had, no matter how tied down they were, were getting tossed and thrown, and hitting us.”

Walsh and Broadwell scrambled to grab some money along with their pug, Remy. They were left with little else.

The 28-foot long boat was uninsured and the couple are both unemployed with very little savings.

“It teaches you a lesson of what really matters to you,” Broadwell said.

Almost $14,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe account the couple established to “get the boat out of the water.”