Edmonton Oilers looking for quick start against Panthers

The line shuffling continues for the Edmonton Oilers.

After playing the last several games at centre, Ryan Strome is back to the wing and will be on a line with Patrick Maroon and Connor McDavid Monday night when the Oilers host the Florida Panthers. Strome hasn’t scored in the last 18 games.

“I’ve never had a stretch like this in my career,” Strome said. “It sucks. I have the overtime goal (against Calgary) called back. You have to get to the net and work hard in practice. I’ve been around long enough to have the ups-and-downs.”

The Oilers have lost three straight. They trailed at least 2-0 in all three losses.

“That conversation has started in the room. It’s like, ‘Let’s get out to a lead here, fellas,'” Mike Cammalleri said.

“The coaches emphasized that last game. They tried to make us understand there was going to be two games. Todd talked the game that was going to be the first 10 minutes and the game that was going to be the second 50 minutes.”

The Oilers have allowed the first goal 33 times in 53 games. On 10 occasions, they’ve fallen behind 2-0 before the game was 10 minutes old.

Drake Caggiula took the morning skate wearing a full shield. He’ll be a game-time decision after taking a puck to the face Friday in Anaheim.

“I got a chipped tooth replaced. I got wire in my bottom teeth. Still missing three or four,” explained Caggiula.

Caggiula wore a full shield at today's morning skate. Said he was in the dentist's chair in Anaheim within four minutes of taking the puck to the face in Anaheim.

Andrej Sekera won’t play. He was also hit with a puck in Anaheim.

The Oilers lines at the morning skate were:

Maroon – McDavid – Strome

Lucic – Draisaitl – Cammelleri

Slepyshev – Khaira – Puljujarvi

Pakarinen – Letestu – Kassian

Nurse – Davidson

Klefbom – Russell

Auvitu – Benning

Talbot

The Oilers and Panthera are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.