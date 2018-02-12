Mike’s Monday Outlook: warmer windy days ahead

Finally! It’s going to be warmer!

February has been brutally cold across southern Manitoba. Looking back, Winnipeg hasn’t seen temperatures above -10 degrees Celsius yet this month.

The warmest it’s been so far was -12.3° C on Saturday. That’s only 2° C cooler than normal but when you look at the entire month so far and our daily mean temperatures, February has been frigid.

Keep in mind, there’s still more than half the month to go and temperatures typically get warmer as the month goes on, but so far the daily mean temperature sits at -21.3° C when typically this number would be -13.2° C.

There are some milder days coming. Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures get into single digits and even around the freezing mark. A low pressure system will be moving in drawing warm winds from the southwest Tuesday. Wind gusts that day could reach 60 or even 70 km/h. Wednesday will be windy as well but not to the same extent. Winds will likely be around 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h and will be accompanied by some flurry activity.

Finally! We've got some warmer weather coming up. Hopefully you don't mind some strong winds. pic.twitter.com/FBpxRowhzi — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) February 12, 2018

Behind this system, big surprise, temperatures will cool off again. It looks like temperatures will come close to normal late in the week or early in the weekend but generally, the temperature trend have them staying below normal next week.

With no significant consistent warm up on the horizon, it seems safe to say our daily mean temperature will end up below normal by the end of the month.