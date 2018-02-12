Man assaulted outside downtown Peterborough pub

Peterborough police are seeking two suspects after a man was assaulted outside a downtown Peterborough pub on the weekend.

Police said a man in his 20s got into an argument with an unknown man outside the bar. Police say the suspect assaulted the victim.

“When the victim’s friend attempted to intervene, the friend was assaulted by a second unknown male,” said Lauren Gilchrist, Peterborough Police Service communications coordinator.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment, Gilchrist said.

The first suspect is described as black, approximately 6 feet 2 inches with a thin build and flat-top haircut. He was wearing a gold chain and black clothing.

A description of the second suspect has not been provided.

On Facebook, Aimee Wellman is appealing for witnesses to the attack on her brother Cody. She told CHEX News her sibling is scheduled for surgery on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca