Recipe: Chocolate Raspberry Mini Layer Cakes

If you’re looking for a decadent dessert this Valentine’s Day that combines chocolate, pink whipped cream and something you can eat all by yourself, this mini layer cake is for you.

I revamped my family recipe for everyday chocolate cake, adding an element of coffee and the rich tang of creme fraiche. This cake seems rich but in this recipe, the layers are thin enough that it feels light and doesn’t sit in your stomach for an hour (so bring on the ganache).

The whipped cream and ganache are also super easy to whip up in a pinch, allowing you to make this cake if an unexpected beau shows up at your door, looking for something sweet (that isn’t you)…

Cake Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 egg

1/3 cup creme fraiche

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup boiling water

1/2 tsp instant espresso powder

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp sea salt

Raspberry Whipped Cream Ingredients

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup slightly muddled raspberries

Chocolate Ganache

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup finely chopped bittersweet chocolate

