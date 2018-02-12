Recipe: Chocolate Pear Hand Pies

Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes

I had heard rumblings about the glory of pairing pears and chocolate in pie. I mean, they’re both two delicious things so how could it not be amazing?

No seriously… It’s REALLY GOOD. Especially when in these adorable hand pies for Valentine’s Day (or Easter or Christmas? Start taking down your ideas!).

I also loved how portable these hand pies are. They’re so easy to just hold in your hand and completely devour in five seconds while watching Netflix with bae (or by yourself. Any situation really).

Some ingredient notes, I used a combination of bartlett and bosc pears. For chocolate, I used semi sweet chocolate chips but if you have some REALLY good chocolate laying around (like some Valrhona discs…) you should totally go for it.

TREAT YOSELF!

Crust Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 cup butter (straight from the fridge, cut into 1 inch pieces)

1 cup cold water

1/4 cup vinegar (I use cider vinegar, mix it in the water)

Filling Ingredients

1/4 cup cream

4 oz semi-sweet chocolate, roughly chopped

4 cups peeled, cored and diced Bartlett or Bosc pears (this should be a relatively fine dice, see pictures below)

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2/3 cups packed brown sugar

2 tbsp flour

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of allspice

Pinch of cardamom

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp vanilla

