Crews rescue 3 campers on Alouette Mountain who were ‘not fully prepared’ for cold temperatures

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue (RMSAR) said three young men plucked from Alouette Mountain in Golden Ears Provincial Park overnight were ill-prepared for the conditions.

The three teens, who had set up camp just beneath the summit, sent out a distress call on their emergency beacon sometime after 7 p.m. RCMP received the message and notified RMSAR.

“After making cellphone contact, it was learned that the group was lightly equipped and not fully prepared to spend the night in sub-zero temperatures in the snow,” RMSAR said in a statement.

Searchers made contact with the group six hours later and learned two of the men were soaking wet and hypothermia was setting in.

“They did have a tent and sleeping bags but these were not suitable for a mountain environment in winter,” RMSAR said.

At first light a helicopter flew in to airlift the campers out in three separate flights. All were taken to hospital for evaluation.