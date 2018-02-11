Rick Dykstra allegations prompt Conservatives to review internal policies

OTTAWA – The president of the federal Conservatives says the party is reviewing all internal policies in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against former MPs.

Scott Lamb says the review is on top of a promised third-party investigation into how one, Rick Dykstra, remained a candidate in 2015 despite senior party officials knowing he’d been accused of sexual assault.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer ordered an external investigation after high-ranking party staff disclosed they’d discussed removing Dykstra from the ballot but decided against it.

Dykstra has denied the allegations, which have not been tested in court nor independently confirmed by The Canadian Press.

Lamb wouldn’t comment on whether that investigation has officially begun or whether there is a timeline for its completion.

Scheer has pledged to make the results public.