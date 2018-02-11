Freezing rain may be in store today for London and surrounding areas

A freezing rain warning has been issued for London, Komoka, Parkhill, and Strathroy, as well as Eastern and Western Middlesex counties.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of ice pellets or freezing rain to begin this morning.

While the freezing rain may last for several hours, only a light amount is expected to fall, leaving ice accumulations limited to a minimal amount.

The freezing rain is expected to turn into flurries later this afternoon or early evening.

The weather may cause highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots to become icy and slippery.

Environment Canada is advising drivers to slow down and adjust to any changing road conditions.