Environment
February 11, 2018 1:32 pm

Freezing rain may be in store today for London and surrounding areas

By 980 CFPL

File photo.

Kyle Bedell/iStock/Getty images
A A

A freezing rain warning has been issued for London, Komoka, Parkhill, and Strathroy, as well as Eastern and Western Middlesex counties.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of ice pellets or freezing rain to begin this morning.

While the freezing rain may last for several hours, only a light amount is expected to fall, leaving ice accumulations limited to a minimal amount.

The freezing rain is expected to turn into flurries later this afternoon or early evening.

READ MORE: Weather forces cancellation of women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier

The weather may cause highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots to become icy and slippery.

Environment Canada is advising drivers to slow down and adjust to any changing road conditions.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada
Counties
County
Eastern
Environment
Freezing
Komoka
London
Middlesex
Parkhill
Rain
Strathroy
Warning
Weather
Western

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News