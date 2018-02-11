Consumer
February 11, 2018 8:05 am
Updated: February 11, 2018 8:26 am

Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashes near Moscow: reports

By Staff Reuters

Antonov An-148-100V of Saratov Airlines at the Vladivostok International Airport. Yuri Smityuk/TASS

(Photo by Yuri SmityukTASS via Getty Images)
A plane operated by Russia‘s Saratov Airlines crashed in the Moscow region on Sunday with 71 people on board, Russian news agencies said, citing sources in the emergency services.

There were 65 passengers and six crew members on board the plane which went missing from radars less than 10 minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, TASS reported.

The plane was bound for the Russian city of Orsk in the Orenburg region that borders Kazakhstan and Russian authorities confirmed that fragments of the crashed airliner have been found.

“Debris has been found, there are no survivors,” TASS quoted a source as saying .

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The Russian Transport Ministry was considering various possible reasons, including weather conditions and a pilot error, Interfax said.

More to come. 

 

