Vehicle on fire at Vancouver Airport parkade
Richmond Fire crews are responding to a fire at the top of the parkade of Vancouver International Airport (YVR).
YVR officials confirm a vehicle is on fire and that fire crews are on scene.
So far no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Flight operations are not impacted by the fire.
