YVR fire
February 10, 2018 4:48 pm

Vehicle on fire at Vancouver Airport parkade

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

Crews respond to a vehicle on fire at YVR.

Hardip Jassal/Twitter
A A

Richmond Fire crews are responding to a fire at the top of the parkade of Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

YVR officials confirm a vehicle is on fire and that fire crews are on scene.

So far no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Flight operations are not impacted by the fire.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Richmond Fire
Vancouver Airport
Vancouver Airport fire
Vancouver Airport parkade fire
YVR
YVR fire
YVR parkade fire
YVR smoke

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News