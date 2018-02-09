Winnipeg police charge driver of truck that crashed into bus with impaired driving
Police believe impaired driving is a factor in a crash involving a transit bus Thursday morning in St. Vital.
Winnipeg police say a bus was travelling south on John Forsyth Road around 6:45 a.m. when it was struck by a truck going west on Warde Avenue.
The transit operator was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Two people in the truck were taken to hospital in unstable condition but were later upgraded.
The 29-year-old driver of the truck was arrested and charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Investigators continue to look for witnesses.
