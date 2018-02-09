Firefighters rescue 2 fishermen who fell through ice near Haliburton

Firefighters rescued two people who went through the ice in Haliburton, Ont., early Friday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., Haliburton Fire and Rescue were called to Birch Narrows — a stretch between Grass Lake and Kashagwigamong Lake just east of Haliburton.

Fire chief Mike Iles says when they arrived, they discovered four fishermen had gone through the ice.

READ MORE: Haliburton OPP issue safety warning after vehicles break through ice

“Two people had gotten out by themselves,” said Iles.

Iles says firefighters managed to get the other two anglers out after they had been in the frigid water for at least 30 minutes. All four were transported to hospital suffering hypothermia but were in stable condition, he said.

“Two people would probably be dead today if not for intervention/rescue by the fire department this morning,” Iles stated.

Iles said within the last few days, 12 people have gone through the ice in Haliburton County, referencing two separate incidents last Friday on Boshkung Lake and Twelve Mile Lake.

#HHOPP are warning the public that #NoIceisSafeIce after a report of 4 males and an ATV going through ice on Grass Lake in Dysart et al early this A.M. Driver of ATV issued a 3-day DL suspension. 3 males were sent to hospital for hypothermia. ^dd @DysartFire @Haliburtonparamedics pic.twitter.com/3jyUrvqktz — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) February 9, 2018

He says people who are unfamiliar with the area’s lakes or rivers should refrain from venturing onto them.

“All 12 people were travelling near areas of moving water, thin ice or open water, that they should have been aware of,” he said.

“The four individuals this morning were unaware of their surroundings and the lake. These are preventable accidents.”