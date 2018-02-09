Weather
February 9, 2018 7:15 am
Updated: February 9, 2018 7:16 am

School buses cancelled for the day in London region

It didn’t take long for school buses in the London region to be cancelled for the day.

All school purpose vehicles in London, Middlesex County, Oxford County and Elgin County were cancelled early Friday morning just before 6 a.m.

All schools remain open.

A winter weather system rolling through the region is expected to impact both the morning and afternoon commute. London could see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow.

It’s the first time school buses have been cancelled in 2018.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, Eastern Middlesex County and Western Middlesex County was re-issued early Friday morning.

Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to quickly accumulating snow and reduced visibility.

A cold weather alert from the Middlesex-London Health Unit remains is also in effect.

