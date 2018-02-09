Man in hospital with serious injuries after shooting in North York

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

Toronto police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent in the Bayview Village.

Police said an SUV was driving in the area and a man was pushed out of the vehicle.

Authorities believe the man was shot inside the SUV prior to exiting the vehicle.

Officers say the victim is believed to be in his 30s.

He was transported to a trauma centre with a bullet wound.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.