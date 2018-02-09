Consistent snow could hinder Friday commutes in the London area

Snow is in the Friday forecast that could impact your morning and afternoon commutes.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada remains in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County as well as much of the rest of southern Ontario.

The national weather agency is calling for between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow throughout the day. The system has also caused school bus cancellations in the area.

Environment Canada’s Geoff Coulson tells 980 CFPL the snowfall will be fairly consistent.

“Could see a couple centimetres on the ground by the time we hit the morning rush, and then that snow will continue to fall, pretty heavy at times, over the course of the day,” said Coulson.

“It will be a general snowfall right across the area, but we could see periods of poor visibility and heavier snow as the system moves through.”

Coulson says we’ll see more snow Saturday and Sunday, courtesy of a system making its way up from Texas.

Meanwhile, city crews have been prepping for this weekend’s snowy conditions.

Manager of roads with the City of London, John Parsons, tells 980 CFPL their salters and plows are ready to respond.

“Our first response will be with our salt trucks, we have 27 salt trucks that have front plows and wing plows, so as soon as the snow starts we’ll have the crews in, salting the roads, and as accumulation comes they’ll be plowing as well,” said Parsons.

“We start salting the main roads as soon as we get snow, and they’ll be plowed sooner than local streets. It’s not until we get 10 centimetres of snow on local streets to we employ resources.”

Parsons recommends parking your vehicle in your driveway so crews have room to manoeuvre on side streets to clear away the snow.

He says side streets will be cleared within 24 hours of the snow ending.