Province calls on Manitoba school divisions to be ‘fiscally responsible’

The Manitoba education minister is directing public school divisions to tighten their belts.

In a funding announcement Thursday, Education and Training Minster Ian Wishart said his government is ‘directing’ school boards to limit education property tax increases to two per cent.

“It’s a strong encouragement for them to be fiscally responsible and pay attention to the needs of the rate payer,” Wishart said. “I would remind you they are facing an election year as well.”

School boards also learned today what funding increase they will receive.

The province said it will invest $1.323 billion in public schools for the 2018-19 school year, an increase of $6.6 million.

The conservatives also want to reduce the number of teacher bargaining units.

Wishart said Manitoba is the lone province permitting exclusive bargaining for teachers. This amounts to a “replication of process” in which 38 separate units hammer out similar agreements.

The province aims to move to a streamlined “central bargaining process which will create efficiencies and greater consistency,” Wishart said.

The change is timed to coincide with the expiration of teacher contracts June 30.

Last year, the PC government increased funding by one per cent, just below the rate of inflation. But school divisions viewed this as a de facto cut.

The increase was less than the NDP handed out during its time in office.