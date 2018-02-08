Scott Thompson: Apparently Trudeau’s ‘people kind’ was just a joke — at whose expense?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has changed his tune on the whole “people kind” controversy.

It turns out now, it was all just a joke.

Trudeau’s comments to a female student in Edmonton, correcting her after she used the term “mankind” when asking a question on funding religious organizations, has gone viral.

The PM corrected her saying, “WE like to say ‘people kind,’ not necessarily mankind, it’s more inclusive.”

He was not only condescending to her, he tried to discredit her question by introducing a term that doesn’t even exist.

Many said before the election that Trudeau didn’t have the depth for the job — we may be seeing that here.

What got him in the PM chair may ultimately be his demise.

At what point does a charismatic character become just a smart-aleck?

You have to deliver more than a great meet, greet and selfie to be PM.

If in fact, it was a joke, why didn’t he say that right away or even shortly after when it went viral?

And should Trudeau’s joke come at the expense of a woman, from a supposed self-proclaimed feminist?

After all, what is funny about being embarrassed by the prime minister in a gymnasium filled with your peers?

I guess you had to be there.

Scott Thompson is host of The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.