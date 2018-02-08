Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
Those Old Radio Shows February 9 & 10

Friday, Feb. 9

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Girls from Earth Ep. 84     21st Precinct – Mrs. Weald Confesses  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Fifth Avenue Girl     N/A 
Hour 3: The Weird Circle – Niche of Doom     The Cisco Kid – Brand of the Maverick   
Hour 4: Escape – Jetsam     Inner Sanctum – Murder off Record  

Saturday, Feb. 10

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Square Dance Ep. 44    The Line Up – Newsstand Dealer Beaten    
Hour 2: The Life of Riley – Comic Books     Have Gun Will Travel – The Wager 
Hour 3: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Dameron Matter    Our Miss Brooks – Conklin’s Tuba    
Hour 4: The Black Museum – Length of Sash Cord     Calling All Cars – The Cookie Vejar Killing 
Hour 5: Gunsmoke – Bone Hunter     The Saint – The Fight
