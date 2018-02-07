New book details the extraordinary life of Ezzrett ‘Sugarfoot’ Anderson

It’s been almost a year since the passing of legendary football pioneer Ezzrett “Sugarfoot” Anderson. A book on his extraordinary life will be launched on what would have been his 98th birthday.

Author Daryl Slade said the more he researched Anderson’s life, the more extraordinary the book became.

“The book was really planted to be a history of his football and his movies. I found out quickly, going through all the stuff and talking to him, that it was much more than that.

“He had a very diverse history. He had an incredible life.”

Anderson’s life included a great friendship with baseball’s first black player, Jackie Robinson, and a movie career that allowed him to rub shoulders with greats like Marilyn Monroe.

Slade had help from Sugarfoot’s second wife, Anne English, and his son Barry, researching and laying out the book.

“Daryl dropped it off about a week or so ago. It was really quite an amazing achievement,” English said. “We kind of hugged… and said, ‘Look what we’ve produced.’

“I love Daryl’s words, I love his story and I love that I could have been a part of putting the book together.”

Sugarfoot’s son Barry said even he learned a lot of new things about his dad reading the book.

“I was actually in suspense reading through all the games and all the history of the sports he was involved in. Then, you weave that into his life in movies and music and radio and on into his life here in Canada.

“It’s a great story about sports, about a man, about this city.”

Raised in Arkansas, “Shuug,” as he was known by friends and family, played for the Calgary Stampeders from 1949 to 1954 and is on the Stamps wall of fame.

The book launch will be held at Sugarfoot’s favourite restaurant, Nick’s Steakhouse, this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., something Barry is looking forward to.

“There will be a lot of memories shared and a lot of, as dad used to say, “slow walkin’ and sad talkin,'” but at the same time, there will be a lot of smiles and laughter as well.”