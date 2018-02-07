City will consider changes to CCTV bylaw to assist with public safety

Changes may be coming to a Hamilton bylaw that regulates the use of private security cameras.

City Councillors are asking staff to assess the feasibility of allowing residents and businesses to point their security cameras at the street.

READ MORE: Hamilton public works committee approves red light camera expansion

Ward 4’s Sam Merulla, author of the motion, says it would assist with policing and public safety.

Merulla adds that he can’t understand how pointing a camera “on to a roadway or sidewalk” would raise privacy concerns, noting that we’re not talking about pointing cameras into backyards and bedrooms.

Hamilton Police Board Chair Lloyd Ferguson agrees that it is the “absolute, right thing to do” since it will help solve crime in our community.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police Association: no objection to body cam pilot project

Ferguson cites investigations into the 2013 murder of Tim Bosma, and a robbery and carjacking in the Ancaster Meadowlands last year, as examples of cases being solved with the help of private security video.

Hamilton’s bylaw, currently, only lets people point cameras at their own property.