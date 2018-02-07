Suspected gas leak forces kids from Cambridge school

Parents of students at Clemens Mill Public School in Cambridge had to pick up their kids early Wednesday following a possible underground gas leak.

The notice went out at around 1 p.m. for parents to collect their children as soon as possible at the school on Saginaw Parkway.

“All students and staff are safe. Students in some classrooms are moving to rooms on the other side of the school and the playground as a precaution,” the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a statement.

Officials said they were working with Union Gas to monitor gas levels to ensure that the school remains safe.

If the situation worsens, the school board said students will be evacuated to St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School.

After-school care at Clemens Mill and the school council meeting were both cancelled.

