Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 wind chills return

-40 wind chills return to the region with more extreme cold possible in the days ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Extreme cold warning started the day in Saskatoon with wind chills diving back into the -40s for a few hours as temperatures plunged back toward -30.

Warnings were lifted by mid-morning as wind chills warmed into the mid -30s and the mercury sprung up into the mid -20s under a mix of sun and cloud.

Partly to mostly sunny skies lingered into the afternoon as we popped up even closer to the minus teens for an afternoon high with wind chills around -30.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear skies stick around for the evening with a few clouds possibly nudging in overnight and depending how many do move in will dictate how cold it’ll get.

Temperatures are expected to drop back to -29 or -30 overnight with wind chills pushing toward extreme cold warning criteria of -40 once again.

Thursday

-39 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you head out the door Thursday morning with a few clouds around to start the day.

A mix of sun and cloud will stick around until later in the afternoon when we see mostly sunny skies move in as we rise up to a daytime high around -20 with wind chills as mild as -27 possible.

Friday

Another arctic high swings in to round off the work week, which will bring us back under mostly sunny skies for the day with another cool start with wind chills close to extreme cold warning criteria.

By afternoon, breezy winds should help mix down some milder air, helping boost temperatures up to the mid-minus teens for a daytime high.

Weekend Outlook

Clouds are expected to roll back in this weekend along with a push of mild air that could punch up daytime highs toward, but likely not quite into, minus single digits with a slight chance of a few flurries.

