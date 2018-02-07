N.S. premier set to make state of the province address to business audience

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is delivering his state of the province address on Wednesday to the business community.

McNeil will be making his speech to the Halifax Chamber of Commerce for the fifth year.

McNeil on changes to the education system. Says it has failed children in this province. Change can't wait another ten years. #NS pic.twitter.com/GBOtld7JhD — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) February 7, 2018

The chamber says they are looking to continue discussions with the province on issues that can “impede Nova Scotia’s growth.” That includes governmental spending, red tape, and the need for a competitive tax regime.

“The Chamber saw alignment with our strategic goals in the province’s 2017-2018 budget such as the balanced budget and an increase in the small business tax rate threshold,” said Patrick Sullivan, the chamber’s president and CEO, in a statement.

“With some bold action, our province is in position to create a positive atmosphere for business development.”

