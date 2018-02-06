Highway 35 south of Lindsay closed for collision involving car and transport trucks

One person suffered serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay on Tuesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the crash near Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. Early into their investigation, OPP said a passenger car and two transport trucks were involved in the collision.

READ MORE: Family escapes farmhouse fire in City of Kawartha Lakes

“The driver of the passenger vehicle – the sole occupant – was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” said Const. Jackie Hildenbrand.

Highway 35 between Golf Course Road and Fleetwood Road will remain closed for several hours with detours in place.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy35 b/t Fleetwood Rd & Golf Course Rd #Janetville – Highway remains CLOSED, reopening time unknown. ^cc — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) February 6, 2018

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.