February 6, 2018 2:39 pm
Updated: February 6, 2018 4:03 pm

Highway 35 south of Lindsay closed for collision involving car and transport trucks

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes near Golf Course Road is closed following a collision between a car and two transport trucks.

One person suffered serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay on Tuesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the crash near Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. Early into their investigation, OPP said a passenger car and two transport trucks were involved in the collision.

“The driver of the passenger vehicle – the sole occupant – was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” said Const. Jackie Hildenbrand.

Highway 35 between Golf Course Road and Fleetwood Road will remain closed for several hours with detours in place.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

City of Kawartha Lakes
Golf Course Road
Highway 35
Kawartha Lakes
lindsay

