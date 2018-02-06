Human remains found in wooded area of Abbotsford

Abbotsford police confirm they are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area Monday.

Police say the remains were found by a resident at approximately 1 p.m. in a field in the 1600-block of Riverside Road.

Officers, along with members of the forensic team, major crime detectives and the B.C. Coroner Service, were all at the scene.

Police say it is still early in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text APD at 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.