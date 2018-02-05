Pepsico CEO sparks Twitter furor by suggesting men, women eat Doritos differently

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi says there are differences in the way men and women consume a bag of Doritos.

Nooyi was recently on a podcast on freakonomics.com and described how the two sexes eat Doritos, which are manufactured by a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

She said when men eat a small bag of Doritos, “they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag, they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavour, and the broken chips in the bottom.”

Nooyi says that while women would love to follow suit, “they don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously, and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavour into their mouth.”

She said that Pepsico is currently working on a version of chips to be marketed toward women, especially women with purses.

“Women, low-crunch, the full-taste profile, not have so much of the flavour stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse?” said Nooyi. “Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

As the interview began to go viral, Twitter users had a field day with the idea of “Lady Doritos.”

Lady Doritos is my stage name. — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) February 6, 2018

Omg was I supposed to be embarrassed about the crunch of my Doritos this whole time? I thought it was just shame about my body and general repulsiveness. — Molly Tarlov (@mollytarlov) February 6, 2018

My generation marched so future generations of women could enjoy Lady Doritos. — Stacey Garratt (@staceygarratt) February 5, 2018

Lady Doritos: the crunching sound you hear is the glass ceiling shattering! — Justina Ireland-Dread Nation 4/3/18🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ (@justinaireland) February 6, 2018

A spokesperson for PepsiCo was forced to deny the company was specifically developing ‘Lady Doritos.’

“The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate,” the spokesperson told AdAge in an email. “We already have Doritos for women – they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day. At the same time, we know needs and preferences continue to evolve and we’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight our consumers.”