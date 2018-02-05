1 officer killed, 3 injured during shooting in Colorado Springs: report

One police officer was killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Colorado Springs, local media reports.

The gunman was also killed on Monday, local media reports said. A civilian was also injured in the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Deputy Micah Flick was the officer killed in the shooting.

This afternoon, Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife and 7 year old twins. Today was his 11 year anniversary with EPSO, and our hearts are broken. #LoDD — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

Two of the injured officers were also deputies with the Sheriff’s Department while the third was a police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey told the Denver News the police officer was wounded in a struggle with the suspect. He is in stable condition.

“We are working a critical incident. All suspects are accounted for,” officials with the Colorado Springs police said on Twitter.



We are working a critical incident. All suspects are accounted for. Updates as appropriate. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) February 5, 2018

There were over 30 officers in the area near Galley Road and N. Murray Boulevard, Fox21 reported.

Police were reported to be initially responding to an incident involving a motor vehicle theft.

Both the Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff departments were on scene, though they didn’t offer any more information.

#BREAKING More than 30 cops outside an apartment complex near Galley and Murray. Stay with @FOX21News for the latest. pic.twitter.com/xFa8JRYDXp — CMoore News® (@CMoore_News) February 5, 2018