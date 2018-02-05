Missing man likely in the Kelowna or Vernon areas

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in finding a missing man.

Kelly MacLean was reported missing February 1st after having not been heard from since January 25th.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play. It’s believed MacLean is in the Kelowna or Vernon areas.

He is described as:

· Caucasian male

· 34 years

· 6 ft 3 in (191 cm)

· 170 lbs (77.1 kg)

· brown hair

· blue eyes

People with information about MacLean’s whereabouts are asked to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.