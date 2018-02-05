Keep It Fresh- Episode 31
A A
Episode 31
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of exciting high intensity cardio exercises to help ensure you’re burning fat instead of muscle tissue!
- Bike (5 min warm-up, then 15 seconds as fast as you can followed by 60 seconds relaxing…do this for 5 minutes)
- Treadmill (walking on a 25% incline at 3-4mph speed…for 20 minutes)
- Stair Master (60 seconds fast, 60 seconds relax…for 10 minutes)
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.