February 5, 2018 4:33 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 31

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of exciting high intensity cardio exercises to help ensure you’re burning fat instead of muscle tissue!

  • Bike (5 min warm-up, then 15 seconds as fast as you can followed by 60 seconds relaxing…do this for 5 minutes)
  • Treadmill (walking on a 25% incline at 3-4mph speed…for 20 minutes)
  • Stair Master (60 seconds fast, 60 seconds relax…for 10 minutes)
