February 5, 2018 4:14 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 22

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of cardio workouts that you can do quickly whether you’re at work, home or anywhere!

  • Cross Jacks
  • Heel Kicks
  • Burpees
  • Jumping Jacks
  • High Knees
  • Mountain Climbers
  • Jump Squats

Do each exercise for 30 seconds and repeat the sequence 4 times!
