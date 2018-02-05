Keep It Fresh- Episode 22
A A
Episode 22
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of cardio workouts that you can do quickly whether you’re at work, home or anywhere!
- Cross Jacks
- Heel Kicks
- Burpees
- Jumping Jacks
- High Knees
- Mountain Climbers
- Jump Squats
Do each exercise for 30 seconds and repeat the sequence 4 times!
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.