Keep It Fresh- Episode 20
Episode 20
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of Tabata style exercises that you can do at home!
- Body Squats
- Push-ups
- Lunges
- Squat Thrust
- Star Jacks
- V-ups
- Skaters
- Walking Planks
