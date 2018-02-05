Blogs
February 5, 2018 4:09 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 20

Episode 20

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of Tabata style exercises that you can do at home!

  • Body Squats
  • Push-ups
  • Lunges
  • Squat Thrust
  • Star Jacks
  • V-ups
  • Skaters
  • Walking Planks
