Blogs
February 5, 2018 4:07 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 19

By
A A

Episode 19

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of burpees by following the fun and intense Tabata style timing!
Report an error
1031 Keep It Fresh

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News