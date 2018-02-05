Blogs
February 5, 2018 4:06 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 18

By
A A

Episode 18

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of cardio exercises you can do at the gym!

Round 1

  1. any piece of cardio equipment (in this case- Elliptical) for 40 seconds
  2. 10 jumping jacks
  3. ab workout (in this case- V-crunches) 10 reps
  4. Complete 10 rounds of this

Round 2

  1. any piece of cardio equipment (in this case- Bike) for 40 seconds
  2. Body squats
  3. ab workout (in this case- Bicycle crunches) 10 reps
  4. Complete 10 rounds of this
Report an error
1031 Keep It Fresh

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News