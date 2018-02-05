Keep It Fresh- Episode 18
Episode 18
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of cardio exercises you can do at the gym!
Round 1
- any piece of cardio equipment (in this case- Elliptical) for 40 seconds
- 10 jumping jacks
- ab workout (in this case- V-crunches) 10 reps
- Complete 10 rounds of this
Round 2
- any piece of cardio equipment (in this case- Bike) for 40 seconds
- Body squats
- ab workout (in this case- Bicycle crunches) 10 reps
- Complete 10 rounds of this
