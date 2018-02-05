Keep It Fresh- Episode 17
Episode 17
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of exercises with Battle Ropes!
- Alternating Hands
- Both Hands Together
- Waves
- Hands Together (Moving Forward & Backward)
- Cross To Sides
- Jumping Jacks
- Over Legs
- Plank
