Canucks fall short to Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena, 4-2.

Thomas Vanek and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks, while Jacob Markstrom blocked 24 shots.

Tampa Bay’s Chris Kunitz, Victor Hedman, Cory Conacher and Yanni Gourde scored a goal for the Eastern Conference-leading team.

The Canucks will have a few days to recover until they’re back on the ice when they visit Florida to take on the Panthers February 6.