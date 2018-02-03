Don Cherry says people who believe in climate change are ‘cuckaloos’

Veteran hockey broadcaster Don Cherry is facing backlash after appearing to deny the existence of climate change and calling people who believe in the widely accepted phenomenon “cuckaloos.”

Cherry, 83, made the remarks to co-commentator Ron MacLean on Saturday night during the first intermission of the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, a day after Ontario’s newest forecasting groundhog Wiarton Willie signalled six more weeks of winter.

During his “Coach’s Corner” segment, Cherry, seated behind a plush groundhog toy, asked MacLean if he and his “left-wing pinko friends” could explain their fears over rising temperatures in light of the prevailing cold weather.

MacLean tried to deflect the question, but Cherry insisted, “I’m just asking you, the cuckaloos are always saying there are warming trends — we’re freezing to death.”

Unsurprisingly, Cherry’s views were quickly picked up by Canadians, with many taking to social media to express their disapproval.

Don Cherry is arguing global warming in a hockey intermission segment because a groundhog saw his shadow — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) February 4, 2018

Don Cherry questioning global warming to start Coach's Corner is about par for the course. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) February 4, 2018

Don Cherry still being on TV is basically a sport not wanting to take away its grandfather's car keys so he just careens around town all day — Replacement Level Analyst (@loserpoints) February 4, 2018

Here's the thing

Don Cherry (as much as he is a Canadian Icon and is loved) should not be on television.

He knows hockey, yes

And literally nothing else of the world right now but can't help himself from commenting.

He is unbelievably expired. — Cahhrles (@SmokesIndoors) February 4, 2018

at this point @hockeynight putting don cherry on television is legitimately irresponsible. — 𝕓𝕠𝕓𝕓𝕪 𝕔𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕒𝕔𝕚𝕟𝕠 (@bobbycappucino) February 4, 2018

It’s not the first time that Cherry has suggested that cold weather disproves the existence of climate change, however.

During one Hockey Night in Canada broadcast back in 2008, Cherry reacted to a video of environmental activist David Suzuki promoting Earth Hour by calling him a “left-wing kook.”

“We’re all dying of cold and he’s talking warming trends,” Cherry said on that occasion.

