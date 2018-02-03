Donald Trump says on Twitter that Nunes memo ‘vindicates Trump’

In a an oddly-worded tweet on Saturday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Devin Nunes memo “totally vindicates “Trump”” from the Russia probe.

“This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on,” the president wrote on Saturday morning.

He went on to say “Their (sic) was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!”

After much political hand-wringing, a four-page memo written by House Intelligence Committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes was released on Friday.

Trump gave final approval for releasing the memo despite an FBI warning that the document was misleading and inaccurate.

The memo states the FBI relied excessively on a former British spy whose research was funded by Democrats as the organization applied for a surveillance warrant on a former Trump campaign associate.

The memo contends the investigation into Trump campaign links had begun earlier.

While some Republicans are using the memo’s contents to claim the Robert Mueller inquiry – which is investigating ties between Trump’s campaign team and Russia – is tainted, others point to the fact Nunes did not provide a full accounting of events in his memo.

‘Opponents say he cherry-picked the information he used to support Trump’s case, with some purporting the memo leaves the door open for the inquiry to continue.

“Having decided to cherry-pick, the Nunes team picked a bunch of the wrong cherries for its own narrative,” Matthew Waxman, a Columbia University professor and former Bush administration official, wrote to the Associated Press in an email.

The Mueller investigation is looking into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia as well as whether the president has obstructed the investigation itself.

*With files from the Associated Press