Over 100,000 baby onesies sold in Canada recalled due to choking hazard

Health Canada has announced that some 103,080 baby onesies, supplied by Alstyle Apparel & Activewear and distributed in Canada by Montreal-based Gildan Activewear Inc., are being recalled.

The onesies are fitted with metal snaps that can detach, resulting in a potential choking hazard for children, according to the recall alert. No incidents or injuries have been reported thus far.

The recall covers onesies that feature the words “Alstyle” and “Made in Mexico” printed on a tag sewn near the neck area, and “CAT – # – J” sewn on the inside seam label. The onesies were sold in white, pink, red, blue and black styles in six-month, 12-month and 18-month sizes.

The recall also extends to over 190,000 onesies sold in the U.S.

Health Canada is asking parents to immediately stop using the affected onesies, and return them to Alstyle in exchange for a gift card.

