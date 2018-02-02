Vancouver police investigating groping allegations at Kits Secondary dance
Vancouver police confirm officers have received reports of groping that are alleged to have taken place during a school function on Jan. 31.
Police say it is believed the incident took place at Kitsilano Secondary School during a dance.
Vancouver School Board administrators confirm they are “investigating an allegation of an incident between students” during the dance.
Officers are now working with the school board to determine what occurred.
