February 2, 2018 6:06 pm

Vancouver police investigating groping allegations at Kits Secondary dance

Vancouver police confirm officers have received reports of groping that are alleged to have taken place during a school function on Jan. 31.

Police say it is believed the incident took place at Kitsilano Secondary School during a dance.

Vancouver School Board administrators confirm they are “investigating an allegation of an incident between students” during the dance.

Officers are now working with the school board to determine what occurred.

