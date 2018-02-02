SAIT employees offered voluntary buyouts as school deals with budget constraints

Employees at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) are being offered what is being described as a “one-time voluntary departure incentive program” to take an early exit from their jobs as the school looks to deal with budget constraints.

In a letter sent to staff and leaked online Friday, staff were told employees with a minimum of seven years of service are eligible to participate. In exchange for an early departure, they would receive a financial incentive.

READ MORE: Shaw Communications offering buyouts to 6,500 Shaw and Freedom Mobile employees

SAIT spokesperson Chris Gerritsen verified the authenticity of the letter which appeared on social media on Friday.

“At SAIT we foster meaningful career paths for our employees and provide career-ready graduates in support of our economy while, at the same time, we continue to be proactive in a fiscally responsible manner,” Gerritsen said in a statement to Global News. “Working with our union partners we were able to find a creative solution which helps us to remain nimble and focused on student success.”

“This new one-time incentive program is entirely voluntary and is open to staff with at least seven years of service who may be looking for the chance to springboard to other opportunities, take some time off or even retire – the decision is in their hands.”

Employees have until the end of February to express interest in the program. Decisions on who will receive packages will be made in early March.