‘Deliberate’ act of vandalism closes Royal York subway station: TTC

Toronto transit officials say a deliberate act of vandalism has closed Royal York station and suspended subway service between Jane and Kipling stations.

Subway trains were ordered to turn back at Jane station at 10 a.m. Friday due to the police investigation.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said a deliberate act of vandalism to equipment in the tunnels near Royal York station has impacted signals.

The issue was noticed by TTC staff around 5:30 a.m.

“Failsafe mechanisms were in place and working, allowing subways to operate safely through the area,” the TTC said in a statement.

“In order to accommodate the investigation, the TTC has shut down subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Jane stations.”

There’s no word yet when subway service will resume as the investigation will take “several hours.”

Ross said 47 shuttle buses are in operation between Jane and Kipling to move transit users along the route.

Commuters travelling to Toronto Pearson Airport are being told they can hop on the GO Lakeshore Line or the Union Pearson Express at no additional cost.

