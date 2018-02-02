Crime
February 2, 2018 9:23 am

1 man seriously injured in downtown Montreal fight

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

The fight started outside a bar on the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Marc streets, Thurs. Feb. 1, 2018.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
One man was seriously injured after a fight involving sharp objects in downtown Montreal Thursday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. outside a bar on the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Marc streets.

Police say the victim was found close to du Fort Street.

He was transported to a local hospital with a deep laceration to his upper body.

“One suspect fled the scene, he was found by police in a nearby hospital,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

“He will face aggravated assault charges upon his discharge from hospital.”

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, suffered minor lacerations to his upper and lower body, while the victim is in serious, but stable condition.

