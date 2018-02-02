1 man seriously injured in downtown Montreal fight
One man was seriously injured after a fight involving sharp objects in downtown Montreal Thursday night.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. outside a bar on the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Marc streets.
Police say the victim was found close to du Fort Street.
He was transported to a local hospital with a deep laceration to his upper body.
“One suspect fled the scene, he was found by police in a nearby hospital,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.
“He will face aggravated assault charges upon his discharge from hospital.”
The suspect, a 41-year-old man, suffered minor lacerations to his upper and lower body, while the victim is in serious, but stable condition.
