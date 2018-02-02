Canada
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Caledon

By Web Producer  Global News

Peel Paramedics say one person is dead and another person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon on Feb. 2, 2018.

One person is dead and another person was seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened just before 6 a.m. Friday on Airport Road between King Street and Castlederg Side Road.

Peel Paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Airport Road is currently closed in the area for the investigation.

