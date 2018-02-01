Regina YWCA expected to turn away hundreds in need due to cold this winter

In 2017 the YWCA of Regina turned away over 1100 women and over 400 children because their shelters were full.

“We see a lot of women who are living, or going back to unsafe environments; who are choosing to stay where they are, because of the cold, or because we don’t have space in our shelters,” explained Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, the YWCA of Regina CEO. “In a week like this week, our shelters are full.”

This year they’re on pace for similar numbers.

“Every month I hear from people in our shelters that [the number of people turned away] continues to rise. That problem is not going away,” she said.

Women and children make up a significant percentage of the Regina’s homeless population. A 2015 count conducted by Point-in-Time found that nearly 37 per cent of the city’s homeless were children under the age of 18, and an additional 13.6 per cent reported accompanying minors.

The weather affects more than just those looking for shelter. The city’s elderly and those with mobility disabilities often face the opposite issue; they’re trapped inside.

It’s something one Regina start-up is looking to change.

“People tell us all the time, I don’t know if I would be able to do this without the help,” Michael Riddick, Co-Owner of Driven With Care said.

“For people who do need to go out it is really nice for them to have an arm to lean on, and help into the car, and walk all the way from their home, so they appreciate that,” Riddick added.

Driven With Care is a chauffeur/companion service that focuses specifically on the elderly, and people who face mobility challenges; but they’re not the only transportation company that sees a boost during the cold weather.

“The business is actually at its best when it’s cold,” exclaimed a chilly Mohammed Hinef.

Hinef is the owner of Swift Cabs, Regina’s newest taxi company.

“It’s mostly elderly people who use a lot of cabs,” he continued. “And students who live a few blocks away from the bus stop would use a cab to get to the university.”

Hinef, and Riddick can look forward to the increased business for the foreseeable future; a return to seasonal temperatures isn’t expected until mid-February.

For the YWCA the challenges they’re facing are something they’re used to. Coomber-Bendtsen says since they have been running at, or over capacity for the last eight winters.